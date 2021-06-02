Woman falls into Fresno canal, recovery effort underway, crews say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recovery effort is underway at a Fresno canal after crews responded to a report of a woman who fell into the water.

According to Fresno Fire Department, dispatch received a call around 4:00 p.m. reporting an altercation, and that woman had been pushed and was in the water in the area of McKinley and Millbrook. Crews later established that the victim had not been pushed in – but instead fell into the canal.

A search of the water is yet to find the woman. Both Fresno Fire Department and American Ambulance personnel taking part in the recovery.

Both surface and deep-water divers responded to the incident.