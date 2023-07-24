YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old woman is missing after going for a day hike in Yosemite, Saturday, July 22, according to Yosemite National Park.

The National Park says Yailine “Jaylene” Maldonado, who goes by Jaylene, went for a day hike from Ostrander Lake to summit Horse Ridge.

Photo of Yailine “Jaylene” Maldonado provided by Yosemite National Park

She was last seen according to the park service headed west cross-country from the Ostrander Lake Ski Hut area around 10:00 a.m.

Yailine was wearing black shorts, a red bandana, and a green short-sleeve or black long-sleeve shirt. She had the top compartment of a red Osprey backpack. Yailine is 5 feet 6 inches tall and has thin black hair.

The park is asking if you were hiking in the area of Ostrander Lake, Hart Lake, or Buena Vista Lake, or were hiking on any of the nearby trails or cross country in the area and saw Yailine. Contact the Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue at 209-238-7046.