Woman lying in roadway struck and killed in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 65-year-old woman who was lying in the road was hit and killed early Wednesday morning in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Merced Police said officers respond to Childs Avenue and N Street around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754.