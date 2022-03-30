SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead after she pushed a child out of the way of an oncoming vehicle on the run from Sanger police, investigators say.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:00 p.m. a Sanger police officer saw an SUV with three men inside driving erratically in a neighborhood. Investigators say that at least one of the people in the car was a known gang member. Police say that before the officer was able to stop the vehicle, one of the passengers jumped out and threw something into the yard of a nearby home before jumping back in and speeding away. Police say that item was later discovered to be a loaded handgun.

Officers pursued the SUV as it traveled at speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour, and intentionally crossed the center line into the path of another police cruiser, investigators say. The cruiser was able to swerve out of the way of the oncoming SUV. Refusing to stop, officers say the driver eventually lost control of the SUV and hopped a curb into the driveway of a home.

Minerva Camacho, 65 of Sanger, and a young child were in the pathway of the vehicle as it hopped the curb, and investigators say Camacho pushed the child out of the way of the collision before the vehicle struck her, pinning her under the SUV as it collided with the house.

Camacho was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The child was not hurt.

The drivers ran from the scene and were later caught by pursuing officers, police say.

A passenger, Salomon Zaragoza, 31 of Santa Maria, was taken into custody and will face charges of resisting arrest, felony hit and run and possession of a firearm.

Adrain Valencia, 21 of Sanger, was the driver and was caught by a K9 officer, investigators say. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, felony evading of a police officer resulting in death, child endangerment and other related charges.