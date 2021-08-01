Woman killed on Highway 99 identified by Fresno County Coroner

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was struck and killed on Highway 99 near Clinton Avenue on Saturday morning.

Officials say Jeanette Ward, 31 of Fresno, died after running directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Highway 99 near west Clinton Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to CHP, the driver of the vehicle who hit Ward exited the freeway and called 9-1-1 to report the accident.

CHP determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but this, however, was not the cause of the collision.

Ward was one of two people killed on Highway 99 this weekend.

Ramon Lujan, 28 of Fresno, was also killed on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

CHP says both of these incidents are currently under investigation.