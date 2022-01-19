Woman killed, juvenile injured in two separate vehicle versus pedestrians collisions in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Atwater are investigating two separate vehicle versus pedestrian collisions that left a woman dead and a juvenile injured.

Police said the first accident happened at 3:00 p.m. near Buhach Road and East Juniper Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile that had been struck by a black Honda that was heading northbound on Buhach Road. The juvenile was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries and is in stable condition.

Police are not releasing any more information on the collision due to the age of the pedestrian.

The second collision took place at 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of Winton Way and Fay Drive. Officers arrived and found a woman who had been injured laying in the roadway. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the woman was hit by two separate vehicles. One of the drivers stayed on the scene while the driver of a Ford pickup drove away and is considered to be outstanding.

Police are asking for help in both collisions and anyone with information about either one is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384.