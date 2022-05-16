FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed the identity of the woman who died Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Fresno County.

Investigators say Destiny Baker, 22 of Fresno, was driving a sedan the wrong way on Clovis Avenue when her car collided with a compact SUV, driven by a Ramon Vasquez, 32 of Visalia. Baker died at the scene.

Officials have not released an update on Vasquez’s status. At the time of the incident, CHP officials said he was hurt badly and taken to an area hospital.

Authorities do not believe Baker was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.