TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old woman from Bakersfield died in a crash Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to Highway 99 and Avenue 96 around 7:30 a.m. for a crash.

Investigators say the 39-year-old was driving a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 99 southbound, south of Avenue 96. The woman was approaching an unoccupied CALTRANS 2002 Freightliner Dump Truck which was parked within the center median, south of the Mitsubishi’s location.

Officials say the CALTRANS 2002 Freightliner Dump Truck was parked within a repair zone being utilized by CALTRANS for guardrail repair at its location. Both southbound lanes were open for travel. The center median shoulder was closed off by cones.

CHP says the driver crossed over the cone pattern and crashed into the rear of the Dump Truck. The woman died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.