Woman killed in suspected murder-suicide was Clovis elementary school teacher, district says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide was a Clovis Unified School District teacher according to a statement from the District on Friday.

Anna Richards-Anderson, a preschool associate teacher at Clovis Elementary, was found by investigators in the driveway of a home on the 1800 block of Los Altos in Clovis Thursday, with a gunshot wound to her head. According to officials, Richards-Anderson was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

In a statement, Clovis Unified said:

“Our Clovis Unified family is grieving this morning after learning of the death of Preschool Associate Teacher Anna Richards-Anderson. Anna was a dearly loved member of our team since November of 2014, where she served students at Clovis Elementary. As a parent as well, her death impacts multiple campuses and our school teams have reached out to wrap her family in care.



Anna was a joyful and positive presence in the lives of our students and will be missed terribly. School psychologists were on campus today and remain at the ready to support staff, parents and students. Staff also spoke directly to parents of students in her classroom to share this sad news and the supports in place […] for our community.”

Detectives investigating the incident say the suspect, identified as Cory Anderson, 40 of Clovis, and Richards-Anderson were involved in a “prior dating relationship” and that the incident appears to be an act of domestic violence.