FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A woman is dead after a tow truck driver allegedly ran a red light colliding with a car in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police officers say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Friant Road and Shepard Avenue, where the woman was making a turn at the intersection.

The driver who died at the scene has not been identified. Friant Avenue was closed from Audubon Drive Avenue to Fort Washington Road.