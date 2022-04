FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers say a vehicle crashed into a wall and went across the lanes of the highway.

Officers say that is when a chain reaction caused several vehicles to crash killing a woman.