PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed in an early morning crash outside Porterville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, at approximately 5:05 a.m. CHP says they were notified of a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Avenue 56, west of Road 168.

The preliminary investigation determined that 59-year-old Rodolfo Zamora, of Delano, CA, was driving a 2011 Freightliner, eastbound on Avenue 56, west of Road 168, at a stated speed of 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Officers say 61-year-old Antonio Barietagonzalez, of Earlimart, CA, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet, eastbound on Avenue 56, directly behind the Freightliner when Barietagonzalez attempted to pass the Freightliner, utilizing the westbound traffic lane.

A 39-year-old female was driving a 2014 Honda, westbound on Avenue 56, west of Road 168, at an undetermined speed, according to officials.

Barietazonzalez observed headlights and attempted to return to the eastbound lane when he collided with the Honda, where the force of the collision pushed the Chevrolet into the left side of the Freightliner.

After the collision, officers say the Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels within a pistachio orchard before becoming engulfed in flames.

Barietagonzalez self-extricated from the Chevrolet and waited on the shoulder for medical assistance. The driver of the Honda became trapped in the driver seat and succumbed to her injuries.

Officers say drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time and the collision is pending further investigation.