MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 14th Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by an SUV.

When officers arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her 40s suffering from major injuries in the roadway.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on the woman, but they say she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned a driver in an SUV had hit the woman and left the scene without stopping to check on her or call law enforcement for help.

Officials say the SUV was found a couple of blocks away from the scene and taken into evidence, but they did not specify if the driver was located.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Traffic Officer J. Gonzales at (209) 388-7733 or by email at gonzalesj@cityofmerced.org.