FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a multi-vehicle incident on a section of Highway 99 in Fresno on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The victim was 26-year-old Virginia Quintana of Fresno.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the victim was reported as walking in a section of the highway near Ashlan shortly before 7 p.m. – before being hit by multiple passing vehicles.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.