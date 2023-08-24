FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after a semi-truck collided with a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol

CHP says around 9:20 p.m., Wednesday night CHP received a call of an injury collision on Manning Avenue east of Yuba Avenue, in Fresno County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 32-year-old man was driving a Freightliner truck and trailer within a grape vineyard/field.

The Freightliner traveling southbound made a left turn out of a field onto eastbound Manning Avenue, directly into the path of a Honda CRV traveling westbound on Manning Avenue.

Officers say the driver of the Honda, a 72-year-old man, struck the axle area of the Freightliner’s rear trailer.

Both the driver of the Honda and his wife sustained major injuries and officers say she was life-flighted to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

CHP says this is the seventh fatal overnight crash in Fresno County in the last seven days.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor and the investigation is ongoing, officers say.

For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559) 705-2200.