Woman killed in fiery U-Haul crash on Highway 99 identified

FOWLER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was killed in a fiery crash involving a U-Haul truck on Sunday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office says 39-year-old Summer Eitel of Carmichael was killed after the truck she was in the passenger seat of swerved off the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Manning Avenue and slammed into a tree.

The impact of the crash caused Eitel and the driver to become trapped inside of the truck as it started to catch fire.

The driver was freed and pulled from the truck as it became fully engulfed, but Eitel could not be rescued in time. After he was rescued, the driver was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol says it is trying to figure out what caused the U-Haul to veer off the roadway before the crash.