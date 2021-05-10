Woman killed in fiery south Fresno car crash identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman who crashed her car into a business in south Fresno Sunday has died.

Investigators have identified Milicent Epperson, 53 of Fresno, as the woman who died as a result of Sunday’s crash. She succumbed to her injures Monday around 6:00 a.m. at an area hospital.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of California and Martin avenues after a car crashed into a fruit shop. Police say the car caught fire following the crash and flames spread to the building.

Nobody was inside of the business at the time of the crash.

