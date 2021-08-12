Woman killed by hit and run driver in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police officers say they are searching for the hit and run driver who killed a woman Thursday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to a report of medical aid with a woman down in the roadway at Noble and Dollner avenues around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say when they arrived they found the woman dead, and based on the evidence it appears that the woman was struck by a car that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at 559-713-4232.