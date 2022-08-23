TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department.

At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been accidentally shot.

When officers arrived, they found two men, an off-duty contracted reserve police officer, and a bail enforcement agent, trying to help a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

The woman, later identified as 31-year-old Lorena Suarez of Huron, was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said she later died from her injuries.

During an investigation, officials report the two men told detectives that they were sitting with Suarez in a vehicle parked outside of one of their houses.

While sitting in the car, investigators said someone in the group was handling a gun when the two men claim it went off by accident, hitting Suarez.

Officials said they still working to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting and will be submitting the case to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for further review.

Anyone that has any information regarding this case is urged to call Detective Jose Esparza at (559) 685-2300.