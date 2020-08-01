Woman killed after ejected from vehicle on Highway 198 in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed after being ejected from her vehicle on Highway 198 in Coalinga Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP says a 2004 Acura and a 2012 Toyota Camry were traveling east on Highway 198 near Trinity Avenue when the driver of the Acura rear-ended the Camry.

The Camry overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle, the driver was declared deceased at the scene, according to CHP. The driver was identified as Rochelle Weston, 60, of Vallejo.

A passenger was also inside the vehicle and sustained major injuries. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the driver of the Acura fled the scene but was later located and arrested. The driver was identified as 28-year-old, Daniel Melgarejo.

The incident is under investigation, but CHP believes alcohol was involved.

