FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving went off the road and into a canal full of water in Fresno County on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say shortly before 3:00 p.m. a 40-year-old woman driving in the area of Colorado Road and Levee Road, southeast of Tranquility, went off the road due to what officials say was the weather conditions at the time and the driver’s high rate of speed. The vehicle ended up in a canal next to the road which was full of water.

According to the CHP, the vehicle overturned in the canal and the driver was unable to get out. A passenger in the vehicle was able to pull the driver out but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Witnesses describe the vehicle traveling faster than the posted 55 mph speed limit, officials say.

The identity of the woman killed in the incident has not been officially released. The passenger is described as not sustaining any serious injuries.