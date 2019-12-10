Woman killed after driver runs red light in Merced, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died after a truck driver ran a red light and struck the car she was in, on Monday.

According to police, the victim was attempting to turn left onto West Olive Avenue from Austin Avenue at around 2 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a truck traveling eastbound. Officers say the driver ran a red light.

The female driver died at the scene. The condition of the truck driver is unknown, officials say.

A third car was also involved in the collision. The vehicle sustained minor damage but the driver was not injured.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The intersection of Olive and Austin Avenue will be closed while the investigation is underway.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.