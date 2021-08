FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 30’s is dead after her car hit the back of a big-rig trailer Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near North Avenue.

The CHP said she was driving at a fast rate of speed and went under the trailer. The cause of the crash is under investigation.