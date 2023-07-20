MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, a 58-year-old woman from Avanal was killed in Merced after a big rig lost an axle.

CHP says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Highway 99 north of Franklin Road. 

According to investigators, the big rig was traveling north on Highway 99 in a construction zone when the axle bounced over the divider, crashing into a pickup truck traveling southbound on Highway 99

Image courtesy of Merced Golden Wire News.
Image courtesy of Merced Golden Wire News.

CHP says the impact of the axle killed the driver a woman from Avenal. A 5-year-old child was in the back seat of the truck and was uninjured.

The driver of the big rig was uninjured and is being cooperative with investigators