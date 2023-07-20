MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – According to the California Highway Patrol, a 58-year-old woman from Avanal was killed in Merced after a big rig lost an axle.

CHP says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Highway 99 north of Franklin Road.

According to investigators, the big rig was traveling north on Highway 99 in a construction zone when the axle bounced over the divider, crashing into a pickup truck traveling southbound on Highway 99

Image courtesy of Merced Golden Wire News.

CHP says the impact of the axle killed the driver a woman from Avenal. A 5-year-old child was in the back seat of the truck and was uninjured.

The driver of the big rig was uninjured and is being cooperative with investigators