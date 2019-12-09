Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Tulare identified

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in Tulare on Sunday has been identified, the Tulare Police Department said Monday.

Just after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic collision in the area of Bardsley Avenue and P Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old man from Tulare who was identified as the driver of the involved vehicle.

The pedestrian was also located at the scene. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

She was identified Monday as Maria De la Cruz, 71, of Porterville.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 559-684-4296.

