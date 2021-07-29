Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a highway Thursday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m. and say a woman was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Highway 190 after exiting her vehicle and walking southbound on the highway.

Police say they provided first aid and CPR until medical personnel arrived on scene and transport the woman to a local hospital.

Due to the collision, authorities say the 43-year-old woman died after being transported.

According to the Porterville Police Department, the woman was struck by a 51-year-old man who remained on scene after the accident.

Police say he was cooperative during the investigation and neither drugs or alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident.

The Porterville Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation.