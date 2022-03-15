MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in Merced County after colliding into a tractor, and three children had to be airlifted to receive medical attention on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, around 7:00 a.m. a woman was driving an SUV west on Bellevue Road in between Atwater and Merced. CHP says the woman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bellevue and Fox roads and collided with a tractor heading north on Fox Road.

Officials say the tractor driver did not have time to react and collided with the driver’s side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The three juvenile passengers of the SUV were airlifted for moderate to major injuries, according to the CHP and there has not been an update on their condition.

The tractor driver was not seriously injured, and the CHP says they do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in causing the collision.