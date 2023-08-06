CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning, and the driver believed responsible was hospitalized with injuries before being booked into jail, the California Highway Patrol says.

The Hanford-area CHP office says it was alerted to the crash on Highway 198, just west of 27th Avenue, around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say 65-year-old Mariano Najar Martinez of Huron was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Highway 198 at approximately 70 to 80 miles-per-hour.

At the same time, they say 82-year-old Maria Aguerralde of Huron, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 and traveling eastbound on Highway 198 at approximately 55 miles-per-hour.

Officers say Najar Martinez was driving intoxicated, when he turned his vehicle to the left and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, approaching the S-10 until the vehicles collided.

The CHP says Najar Martinez was placed under arrest and was transferred to a local trauma hospital via Skylife for treatment of his injuries.

First responders say Aguerralde died at the scene. Her passenger, 53-year-old Julia Mendoza of Huron, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews were on scene for about 3 1/2 hours investigating and cleaning up the aftermath.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol’s Hanford Office at (559) 582-0231.