CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested along with four juveniles after an alleged petty theft at Walgreens Sunday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they got a call from Walgreens at Villa and Shaw avenues saying that four women were in the store and appeared to be allegedly concealing items to steal. They were described as a woman in her 30s and three teenage females.

Officers say they pulled the car over near Shaw and Helm avenues and arrested all four.

Police say 40-year-old Georgina Luna of Clovis was booked into Fresno County Jail for shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The three female juveniles were cited for shoplifting.