Woman injured in Visalia drive-by shooting, officials say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot multiple times after a drive-by shooing on Saturday night according to the Visalia Police Department.

At around 11:30 p.m. police responded to a report of a shooting near Bridge Street and Sweet Avenue.

Upon investigation, officials say a woman was walking in the area when someone from an unknown vehicle opened fire on her.

Police say the woman was struck several times and was transported to a local hospital by one of her family members.

According to Visalia police, the woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect of the vehicle fled the scene.

The Visalia Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and that anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

For those wishing to remain anonymous call (559) 713-4738.