FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was seriously injured in a residence fire in Fresno, according to the City of Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire on the 4600 block of East Brown Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Crews say they arrived on the scene within about 5 minutes.

After getting the fire under control, fire crews searched the residence and found an adult female that was in the area of the fire.

While the extent of her injuries is unknown, fire crews are describing her injuries as severe.

The woman was sent to a hospital to receive further medical treatment.

Another person was found in the structure according to fire crews.

Fire crews say the home may have been vacant and possibly was being occupied by vagrants.

The purpose of the injured woman being in the building is unknown by investigators at this time.

Fire crews say the damage to the house was significant and the house is not tenable at this time.

Foul play is not suspected as a cause of the fire according to investigators. The cause of the fire is not known at this time by investigators.