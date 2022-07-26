FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is now recovering in a hospital after she was shot in the leg on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Floradora Avenue and 9th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to her leg.

She was taken to a local hospital, where officers say she is in stable condition.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned that someone had possibly fired shots from a dark-colored four-door car, striking the woman multiple times.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.