FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was hospitalized Monday after being stabbed in Sanger, police say.

Police received a report from a home on P Street in Sanger at around 11:20 p.m. that a woman had been stabbed. The caller said the woman was bleeding from the head. When officers arrived, they say they found an unidentified 32-year-old woman who had been stabbed several times. She was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators identified Brandon Olson, 29 of Sanger, as the suspected attacker. Officers located Olson who was arrested near Sanger and North avenues. He has what police describe as an extensive criminal history and is on “post-release community supervision.”

Olson was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges that include attempted murder and parole violation.