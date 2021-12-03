Woman hospitalized after fiery crash over Fresno County cliff

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman has been hospitalized after her vehicle crashed in a mountainous region of Fresno County Friday.

Around 8:30 a.m., fire officials say a woman was driving a vehicle eastbound on Highway 168 near Auberry where the highway becomes four lanes. For an unknown reason, crews say the woman drove off the highway, over the edge, and into the valley below.

CHP officers say the woman was ejected from the vehicle before it caught fire. Investigators say there was no indication of any other vehicles being involved and that while a car seat was found in the crashed vehicle, officers found no other occupants.

A large number of firefighters were seen carrying the driver up the side of the cliff, and into a waiting ambulance. First responders say the woman was conscious and breathing.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown.