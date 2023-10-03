VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is hospitalized after being removed from a vehicle that was rolled into its side, the Visalia Fire Department said on Tuesday.

The Visalia Fire Department says they were dispatched to the intersection of Akers and Hillsdale Avenues regarding a traffic incident on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found the vehicle rolled on its side and a female inside of it. She was removed by fire personnel.

Photo Courtesy: The Visalia Fire Department. Photo Courtesy: The Visalia Fire Department.

According to firefighters, the female was suffering from minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Kaweah Hospital.

As of now, there is no information regarding the status of the driver or if there was alcohol and/or drugs involved.