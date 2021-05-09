Woman hospitalized after car crashes into fruit shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a crash that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of California and Martin avenues after a car crashed into a fruit shop. Police say the car caught on fire following the crash and flames spread to the building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a woman inside of the building who was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the woman and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with severe burns. Her status is unknown.

Police say they don’t know if she was the driver or passenger of the vehicle, but she was the only person who was found.

The owner of the building is at the scene and has confirmed with officers that nobody was inside of the business at the time of the crash.

Officers were nearby on an unrelated traffic stop near Walnut and Church avenues when they saw a car come speeding by them just seconds before the crash.

Police believe the car that sped past the officers was the same one that crashed into the building.