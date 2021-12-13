Woman holding 3-year-old grandson struck by hit-and-run driver in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was crossing a street with her grandson in her arms when she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department

Around 6:40 p.m., police say a 66-year-old woman was holding her 3-year-old grandson as she used a crosswalk near Blackstone and Minarets avenues.

While in the crosswalk, officers say the woman and her grandson were hit by a bright blue four-door car that was driving between 20 to 25 miles per hour. Police say the car had a white company label on the front driver’s side door, and what appeared to be an ‘Uber’ sticker on the lower right front windshield.

A photo of the suspect’s vehicle was provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Authorities say the driver did not stop following the crash and is currently wanted for felony hit-and-run.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where police say she is currently in stable condition. Officials did not specify if her grandson was injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.