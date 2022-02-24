FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman was hit in the leg by gunfire in a drive-by shooting, according to Fresno Police.

Police say they responded to a shot spotter alert for multiple shots fired around 8:00 p.m. near the 1100 block of East Fedora avenue.

Police say they found the victim, a woman who had been shot and was sent to receive medical care. According to officials, she is in stable condition.

According to investigators, the woman had been walking with another unidentified person when a car pulled up and fired multiple shots, one of which hit the woman.

Police say they believe the two people walking were likely, not random targets, but they do not know if this was gang activity at this time.