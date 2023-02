FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The woman was hit around 6:00 a.m. near Palm and Ferger avenues. Police say she was hit while pushing a shopping cart.

Officials believe the woman is in her 40s or 50s. Police say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.