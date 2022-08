FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck while walking in southeast Fresno Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say the woman was hit around 5:15 a.m. near Olive and Recreation avenues. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.