FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman who Fresno Police say was hit and killed by a train in downtown Fresno one week ago was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was killed around 8 a.m. on April 21, in the area of Mono and G Street. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Ella Mikel. She is described as a homeless person from Fresno.

Police said a freight train was traveling southbound when the woman was hit.