Woman hit by car in southeast Fresno critically injured

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck by a car early Friday morning in southeast Fresno, police say.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and F Street. 

Police said the woman was hit by the car after chasing her dog into the street.

The woman was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

