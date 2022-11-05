FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian.

The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with a woman who was attempting to cross the street.

Officers say the woman suffered significant injuries to her head and while she was conscious and breathing, she was unresponsive. She was transported to a local hospital and officials are currently awaiting an update on the status of her condition.

Police say multiple witnesses including the driver didn’t see the pedestrian crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was said to not be under the influence and remained cooperative on the scene.

The Fresno Police Department advises the public that if they plan to cross a street at night, to use the nearest marked crosswalk that’s lit and wait for traffic to stop.