FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is in the hospital after she was running across a busy intersection where she was then struck by a vehicle according to the Fresno Police department.

According to police around 6:20 p.m., they received a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian.

Police also say a witness let them know that a man and a woman were in a verbal altercation when the woman ran into the road southbound through the intersection of Shields and Anna where she was hit by a car.

Four to five minutes after the initial call to police, they located a woman in her 30s in the eastbound lane of Shields where she was struck by a vehicle, police say.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Officials say they performed lifesaving measures on the woman until they were relieved by American Ambulance.

The woman was transported to CRMC at that time and is said to be in critical condition, according to authorities.

Alcohol and drugs are not a factor in this crash.