VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury.

Once officers arrived, police say they determined that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Jacob Street when it struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials say neither alcohol nor drugs are a factor in this incident.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559)713-4235.