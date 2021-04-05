Woman hit and killed by vehicle in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday in central Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Coroner’s office.

Sydney Barron, 28 of Fresno, was laying on the ground when she was struck by a vehicle driving through the parking lot of the 99 Cents Only store on the southeast corner of Shields and West avenues.

Barron was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, Police said.

Investigators have described Barron as homeless and say the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.