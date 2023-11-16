FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit and killed by a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy patrol car while crossing Highway 180 early Thursday morning in Kerman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Highway 180 and Siskiyou Avenue.

Officials say the woman was crossing the highway on foot in the dark when she was hit by an on-duty Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy who was traveling eastbound.

The deputy immediately exited the vehicle at the time of the crash and attempted to render first aid, but the woman died of her injuries at the scene.

According to CHP, the woman has not yet been identified but believe she was in her 50s or 60s.

Officials say the area will be closed for several hours and are advising drivers to find an alternate route.