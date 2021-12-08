Woman hit and killed by car while jaywalking across street in Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road without using a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene at McKinley Avenue and Maple Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they located the woman on the north side of McKinley Avenue and treated her injuries at the scene until medical services arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the woman was crossing McKinley, heading south to north, and not using the crosswalk.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss