Woman hit and killed by car while jaywalking across street in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died after being struck by a car while crossing the road without using a crosswalk on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers arrived on the scene at McKinley Avenue and Maple Street around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they located the woman on the north side of McKinley Avenue and treated her injuries at the scene until medical services arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where police say she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the woman was crossing McKinley, heading south to north, and not using the crosswalk.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.