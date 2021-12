The woman that was killed Wednesday after police said she was struck by a car while crossing the road without using a crosswalk has been identified.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman that was killed Wednesday after police said she was struck by a car while crossing the road without using a crosswalk has been identified.

The Fresno County coroner identified the victim as Rebecca Rossel, 30, of Fresno.

Police said Rossel was struck around 6:00 p.m. near McKinley Avenue and Maple Street and was transported to a local hospital, where police say she died.