Woman hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was struck and killed by a car in downtown Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Mariposa and R streets in downtown Fresno.

Police said a car was going south on R Street when the person was struck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know