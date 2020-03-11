Woman hit and killed by car in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was struck and killed by a car in downtown Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Mariposa and R streets in downtown Fresno.

Police said a car was going south on R Street when the person was struck.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

No other information was immediately available.

